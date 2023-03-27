iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Cut by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,661,000 after buying an additional 12,316,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,523,000 after buying an additional 1,917,457 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305,304 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $325,088,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450,227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.66. 2,069,171 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.36. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

