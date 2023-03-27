iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.0% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.15. 117,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,846. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $122.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.86 and a 200 day moving average of $106.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

