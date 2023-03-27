iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1,495.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,997 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 3.7% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $10,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.72. 280,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,409. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

