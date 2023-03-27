iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Unionview LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 69.1% in the third quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,049. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.21. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $106.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

