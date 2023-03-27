iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $111.55

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $111.55 and last traded at $112.30, with a volume of 352049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.26.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.01 and a 200 day moving average of $108.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,379,000 after buying an additional 42,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,031,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,650 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 890,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,651,000 after purchasing an additional 165,733 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 617,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,085,000 after purchasing an additional 125,966 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,954,000 after purchasing an additional 141,862 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

