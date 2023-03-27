iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Hits New 12-Month High at $219.67

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $219.67 and last traded at $218.97, with a volume of 102114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $216.12.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $744.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.48 and a 200-day moving average of $221.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

