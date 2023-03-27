Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 4,100 ($50.35) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BATS. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($42.98) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,900 ($47.89) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,100 ($50.35) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($49.12) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.12) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,788 ($46.52).

LON BATS opened at GBX 2,872 ($35.27) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £64.33 billion, a PE ratio of 973.56, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.34. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,823.50 ($34.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,645 ($44.76). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,086.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,248.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a GBX 57.72 ($0.71) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 7,830.51%.

In other news, insider Karen Guerra purchased 3,300 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,055 ($37.52) per share, for a total transaction of £100,815 ($123,805.72). In other British American Tobacco news, insider Karen Guerra acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,055 ($37.52) per share, for a total transaction of £100,815 ($123,805.72). Also, insider Susan Jane Farr bought 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,170 ($38.93) per share, for a total transaction of £12,426.40 ($15,260.22). Insiders bought 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $11,368,831 over the last quarter. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

