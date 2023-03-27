Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) & Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Financial Contrast

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) and Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.6% of Jianpu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Yalla Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of Jianpu Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.2% of Yalla Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jianpu Technology and Yalla Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianpu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Yalla Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jianpu Technology and Yalla Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianpu Technology $143.49 million 0.24 -$31.35 million ($0.95) -1.69 Yalla Group $303.60 million 1.91 $79.76 million $0.45 8.73

Yalla Group has higher revenue and earnings than Jianpu Technology. Jianpu Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yalla Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Jianpu Technology and Yalla Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianpu Technology -13.59% -29.43% -13.50% Yalla Group 26.27% 19.83% 17.45%

Volatility and Risk

Jianpu Technology has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yalla Group has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yalla Group beats Jianpu Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc. engages in the operation of an open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products. It provides users with personalized search results and recommendations that are tailored to each user’s particular financial needs and credit profile. It also enables financial service providers with sales and marketing solutions to reach and serve its target customers more effectively through online and mobile channels. The company was founded by Da Qing Ye, Jia Yan Lu, Cao Feng Liu, Chenchao Zhuang, and Zheng Yu Wu on June 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

