John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 529.2% from the February 28th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Price Performance

HPS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 62,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,668. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $18.11.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 28,719 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

