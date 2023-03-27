John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 529.2% from the February 28th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
HPS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 62,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,668. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $18.11.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.
