John Sakys Sells 2,500 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) CFO John Sakys sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,027.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Sakys also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 24th, John Sakys sold 2,128 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total value of $355,397.28.

On Wednesday, March 15th, John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.71, for a total value of $165,710.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, John Sakys sold 400 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $67,988.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total value of $184,270.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, John Sakys sold 2,100 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $441,399.00.

Shares of MLAB traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.00. 2,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.55 million, a PE ratio of -589.15 and a beta of 0.70. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.21 and a fifty-two week high of $263.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is -220.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

