John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Down to $37.95

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.95, but opened at $36.98. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $37.05, with a volume of 292 shares.
Separately, TheStreet cut John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -217.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.
