John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Down to $37.95

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.95, but opened at $36.98. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $37.05, with a volume of 292 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -217.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLYB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $31,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at $240,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at $384,000.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

