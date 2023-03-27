JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 4,500 Price Target

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) received a GBX 4,500 ($55.26) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,650 ($32.54) price target on Diageo in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($38.07) price target on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($48.51) price target on Diageo in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($57.72) price target on Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Investec upgraded Diageo to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($47.89) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,040.67 ($49.62).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Down 0.3 %

DGE stock traded down GBX 12.29 ($0.15) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,586.72 ($44.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,129. The company has a market cap of £81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2,270.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 3,363 ($41.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,067 ($49.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,561.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,651.85.

Insider Activity

Diageo Company Profile

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,499 ($42.97) per share, with a total value of £8,257.64 ($10,140.78). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 937 shares of company stock valued at $3,308,396. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.