JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) Target Price to GBX 390

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 460 ($5.65) to GBX 390 ($4.79) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 671 ($8.24) to GBX 529 ($6.50) in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a reduce rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 420 ($5.16) to GBX 400 ($4.91) in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Price Performance

OTC ONTTF opened at $2.45 on Thursday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

