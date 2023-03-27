JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by WT Wealth Management

WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,060,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after acquiring an additional 91,420 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,603,000 after acquiring an additional 220,598 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,414.3% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 779,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,096,000 after acquiring an additional 765,740 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 496,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,909,000 after purchasing an additional 36,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 483,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 314,145 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.37. 2,086,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,173,507. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

