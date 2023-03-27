Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Down to $19.59

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.59, but opened at $19.11. Kanzhun shares last traded at $18.53, with a volume of 342,745 shares.

Kanzhun Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.80 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kanzhun by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kanzhun by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Kanzhun by 16.3% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Kanzhun in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kanzhun in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.