KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KAR. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.17.
KAR Auction Services Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.53. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $18.68.
Institutional Trading of KAR Auction Services
KAR Auction Services Company Profile
KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.