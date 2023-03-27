KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KAR. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.17.

KAR Auction Services Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average is $13.53. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $18.68.

Institutional Trading of KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,258 shares in the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 358.3% in the third quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 1,613,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,776,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,508,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,883,000 after acquiring an additional 823,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,098,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

