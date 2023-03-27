Keeler THomas Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keeler THomas Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 112.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $197.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.26 and a 200-day moving average of $195.81.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

