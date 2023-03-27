Keeler THomas Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Keeler THomas Management LLC lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WT Wealth Management increased its position in United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 7,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.42. The stock had a trading volume of 705,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,207. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.81. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $223.97. The stock has a market cap of $160.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Recommended Stories

