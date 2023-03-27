Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Cut to C$7.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. CIBC cut their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.75.

Kelt Exploration Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of KEL stock traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$4.57. 322,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,404. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of C$4.29 and a 1 year high of C$8.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of C$877.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.38.

Insider Activity

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

In related news, Director David John Wilson acquired 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.65 per share, with a total value of C$266,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,240,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$89,466,186. Corporate insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

