Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (CVE:KHRN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 351831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Khiron Life Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.02.

About Khiron Life Sciences

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America and Europe. It operates through Health Services, Medical Cannabis Products, and Wellbeing Products segments. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis.

Featured Stories

