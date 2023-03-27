Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Shares Gap Down to $4.36

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.36, but opened at $4.23. Kinross Gold shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 2,344,750 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.53.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is -25.53%.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 113.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

