Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €40.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KGX. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($49.46) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($21.51) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.16) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($46.24) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

FRA:KGX traded down €1.22 ($1.31) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €32.16 ($34.58). The company had a trading volume of 449,508 shares. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($62.23) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($87.98). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €35.87 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.35.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

