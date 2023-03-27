KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,293 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,368,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares in the company, valued at $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.7 %

KKR traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $50.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,904. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -45.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.69.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

