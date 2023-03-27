KOK (KOK) Price Up 0.1% This Week

KOK (KOK) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. KOK has a market cap of $34.93 million and approximately $509,135.15 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0699 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.07089122 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $509,527.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

