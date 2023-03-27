Komodo Price Hits $0.31 on Top Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $42.24 million and approximately $26.92 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001144 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00131099 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00053970 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00036122 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001163 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001315 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000230 BTC.
About Komodo
Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”
Buying and Selling Komodo
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.