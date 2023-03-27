KRS Capital Management LLC Buys 245 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,696,000 after buying an additional 2,056,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,527,000 after purchasing an additional 951,240 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,196,000 after purchasing an additional 572,197 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,805,000 after purchasing an additional 563,361 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $1.75 on Monday, hitting $177.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,087. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.20. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $730,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $730,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at $197,020.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 97,224 shares of company stock valued at $16,003,460 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.39.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

