KRS Capital Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,622 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.4% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 279,238 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $30,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 91,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,036,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.49. 802,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,060,823. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.69. The company has a market cap of $171.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.