KRS Capital Management LLC Invests $392,000 in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of onsemi by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ON has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of onsemi in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

onsemi Price Performance

Shares of onsemi stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.46. 1,976,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,980,802. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.43. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $87.55.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at onsemi

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

