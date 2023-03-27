KRS Capital Management LLC Takes $221,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $94.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,951. The company has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.