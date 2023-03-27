KRS Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Moderna by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Moderna by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,978,000 after purchasing an additional 847,329 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,706,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,645,000 after purchasing an additional 459,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,611,000 after acquiring an additional 371,311 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $7,194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,338,488.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $7,194,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $973,338,488.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 534,337 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,632 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $3.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.75. The stock had a trading volume of 799,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,630,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.25. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.66 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

