LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Trims Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Target Price to $27.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EPRT. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.25 to $26.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.55.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 2.6 %

EPRT stock opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,156,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 372.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,254,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,556 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,034,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,362,000 after buying an additional 1,986,185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,707,000 after buying an additional 1,845,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,956,000. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

