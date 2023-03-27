Lake Street Capital Trims Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Target Price to $63.00

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Lake Street Capital from $108.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CLFD. Cowen started coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Clearfield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Clearfield from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.83.

Clearfield Stock Performance

Shares of CLFD opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $687.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.36. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $134.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.56 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles N. Hayssen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,279,243.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Clearfield news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,254,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,306,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,279,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clearfield by 32.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Clearfield in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Clearfield by 53.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

Further Reading

