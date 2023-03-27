Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LVS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, CBRE Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $54.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after buying an additional 519,620 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,393,752 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,605,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,242,000 after acquiring an additional 394,616 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,145,152 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $439,607,000 after purchasing an additional 742,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $278,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,755 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.