Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $219,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 69,239 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,250,000 after buying an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,162,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 31,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5,365.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 9,014 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of RYT stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $263.52. 35,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,475. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $213.47 and a 12 month high of $298.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $265.48 and a 200 day moving average of $252.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.