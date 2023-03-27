Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Short Interest Down 98.6% in March

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the February 28th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Light Stock Performance

Shares of LGSXY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 32,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,267. Light has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.

About Light

Light SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and commercialization of electric power services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Distribution, Trading and Others. The Generation segment generates electric power, which is based on the management of the hydraulic power of Paraíba do Sul and Ribeirão das Lajes rivers.

