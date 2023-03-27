Lisk Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last week, Lisk has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $140.95 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00009793 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000234 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004628 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001095 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,507,801 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

