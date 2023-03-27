Litecoin Cash (LCC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $45.71

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $45.71 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 779,579,637 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 779,544,481.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.004239 USD and is up 10.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $52.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.