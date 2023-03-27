Litecoin Cash (LCC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $45.71

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $45.71 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 779,579,637 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 779,544,481.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.004239 USD and is up 10.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $52.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
