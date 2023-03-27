LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LIVB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $1,125,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $1,508,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II by 97.3% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 202,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.1 %

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,062. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.