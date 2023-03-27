LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm cut LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded LivePerson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on LivePerson from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.64.
LivePerson Price Performance
NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $3.66 on Friday. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.
Institutional Trading of LivePerson
LivePerson Company Profile
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LivePerson (LPSN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.