LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm cut LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded LivePerson from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on LivePerson from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.64.

LivePerson Price Performance

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $3.66 on Friday. LivePerson has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Institutional Trading of LivePerson

LivePerson Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in LivePerson by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 67.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

