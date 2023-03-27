LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.00

LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 25.29 ($0.31), with a volume of 20940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.60 ($0.31).

LMS Capital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of £20.42 million, a PE ratio of 1,450.00 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 29.32.

LMS Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LMS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.