LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) traded up 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $200.66 and last traded at $200.16. 313,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 913,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $283.50 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.88.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.03 and its 200-day moving average is $231.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

LPL Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.52%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $1,183,879.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total value of $4,979,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,213.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 21.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 176.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.