Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

MAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Macerich from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Macerich from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a sell rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Macerich Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of MAC opened at $9.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Macerich has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -226.66%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 339.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 161,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 124,612 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,699,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

Featured Stories

