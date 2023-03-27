MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Down to $12.38

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.38, but opened at $12.12. MAG Silver shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 172,033 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAG. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MAG Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

