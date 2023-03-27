Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Short Interest Up 477.8% in March

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 477.8% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MGMLF traded down C$0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.12. 47,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,914. Maple Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.10 and a 12 month high of C$0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13.

About Maple Gold Mines

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. is a gold exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral resources properties. Its projects include Douay Gold, NI-43-101 Resource and Preliminary Metallurgy. The company was founded on June 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

