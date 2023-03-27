Marino Stram & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,683,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,313,469. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $186.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.49.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

