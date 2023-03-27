Marino Stram & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $150.09. 206,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,429. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.32 and a 200 day moving average of $150.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

