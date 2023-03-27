Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $11.98 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $93.98. The company had a trading volume of 816,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.02 and its 200-day moving average is $97.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

