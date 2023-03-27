Marino Stram & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,721,283,000 after buying an additional 2,489,930 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.0% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,186,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,415 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,102,609,000 after acquiring an additional 733,921 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,559,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $861,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Enbridge by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,227,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $757,122,000 after purchasing an additional 693,533 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enbridge Trading Down 0.1 %
ENB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.71. 424,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,649,908. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.37.
Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.
