Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 2,759 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Bank of America began coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on State Street from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.68.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

