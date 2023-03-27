Marino Stram & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $42,000.

A number of research firms have commented on A. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.38. 256,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

